Postal worker indicted in Ferguson mail dumping case

ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted an employee of the U.S. Postal Service for allegedly dumping mail in Ferguson.

Back in May, local coffee shop owner Jonathan Tremaine Thomas found a pile of undelivered mail in a dumpster behind his business. He contacted the postal service and the matter was turned over to investigators with the USPS.

At the time, FOX 2 learned some Ferguson residents reported missing mail in the past.

Mail carrier Cody Johnson was indicted on a charge of delaying or destroying mail. He faces up to a year in federal prison if convicted.

