FENTON, Mo. — St. Louis County police said potential explosives were located in a pick-up truck in Fenton Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the first block of Gravois Road around 3:32 p.m. One person involved in the disturbance was arrested for outstanding warrants. The potential explosives were found in that person’s truck, according to authorities.

The truck has been towed away. Gravois Road was closed as a precaution but has since reopened.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating. No further details are available.