St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is the potential for a few strong storms Friday afternoon and evening. It is a level 1 to 2 risk for our area (on scale of 0 to 5).

The biggest concern will be strong downburst winds and large hail. But also some quick-hitting, but locally very heavy rainfall.

The timing could be as early as midday but is more likely later in the afternoon and into the evening of Friday.