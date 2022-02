POTOSI, Mo. – Residents of Potosi could be without natural gas for as many as three days after the city shut off service in the area.

A notice on the city’s website says a gas line was struck Tuesday morning. It was not disclosed exactly where and when the incident occurred.

Gas service was shut off so the line could be repaired.

The repairs could take anywhere from one to three days. Residents will not have natural gas service for the duration.