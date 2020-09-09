Potosi teacher, 34, dies following COVID battle

POTOSI, Mo. – A Potosi woman has died from COVID-19. She only lived in the town for 10 years but in that time, she touched thousands of people’s lives.

AshLee DeMarinis was a transplant from New York City. She poured her heart into the Potosi community.

She was 34.

“The day she placed here she was a blessing to this whole town and community,” said Annie Saunders, DeMarinis’ neighbor.

Most people called AshLee “Ms. D.” She taught at the middle school.

Principal Dr. Jodi Elder called her a silent leader.

“She didn’t want attention praise or recognition,” she said.

Ms. D’s students loved her.

“You could tell her anything. It was like a family member. You could talk to her about anything,” said former student Maddie Saunders.

When not at school, DeMarinis volunteered in the youth ministry at a local Catholic church.

“There was no one like her; there was no in this world,” said student Rilee Bone.

The teacher loved by many will be buried a week from Thursday.