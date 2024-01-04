STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. – A group of poultry farmers has filed a lawsuit against Tyson Foods, just months after the company shut down a processing plant in southern Missouri.

The lawsuit claims there was false representation and a breach of contract on behalf of Tyson Foods prior to the plant’s closure in Dexter, Missouri.

The lawsuit alleges that Tyson did not disclose the possibility of closing the facility. It cites arrangements made as early as November 2021 and asserts that Tyson concealed various plans to shut down the plant.

Some Missouri-based poultry farmers claim they were “induced to invest millions of dollars in capital” to raise chickens and that Tyson “made promises and representations that their relationship with the Tyson Companies would continue for many years.”

At least five poultry farmers claim they are out thousands of dollars and saddled with debt. They are seeking $25,000 each and additional relief linked to damages from the plant’s closure.

Tyson operated the Dexter plant for 20 years before its closure in October, though the plant had been active in the poultry production industry since the 1890s. Tyson also shut down a plant in Noel, Missouri, and two in Arkansas last year.

A recent consumer report from TalkBusiness.net shows Tyson had an income loss of $648 million in the 2023 fiscal year after making $3.2 billion in net income in 2022.