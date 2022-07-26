ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren reports that there are over 20,000 customers in the area that do not have power. This is after record-breaking rainfall swept through the area early this morning.

“Portions of our service territory are experiencing significant flooding. Please use extreme caution and stay clear of down wires,” tweets Ameren Missouri.

The tweet included a link to remind customers of the steps you should take to avoid the dangerous combination of electricity and water.

“In the event of flooding in or around your home or business, call Ameren to have service turned off if the flood waters are likely to reach service equipment. Your service may also be turned off at the request of local authorities when flood waters threaten a community,” states Ameren.

It is not clear when Ameren will have power restored for all customers. The rain is expected to move out of the region later this morning.