Power outage map

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A wave of severe weather swept through the St.Louis area at around noon. Ameren reports that there are power outages dotting the region. Over 6,000 customers are now in the dark.

Ameren serves over 1.2 million customers in the region and power is expected to be restored soon. There is a tornado watch for southeastern portions of Missouri until 7:00 pm. This afternoon’s storms may add to the number of people without power.

The good news is the forecast for the rest of the evening is dry until Friday night. That is when another round of rain is in the forecast.