ST. LOUIS – Power is returning to many homes in our area.

In Illinois, approximately 42,000 customers are without service as of 7 p.m. Sunday, while that number is slightly higher in Missouri, with approximately 60,000 customers without service.

In St. Louis, there are more than 4,800 outages. Among them, Affinia Healthcare on North Florissant Avenue in the College Hill neighborhood. A spokeswoman for the health provider said that location will remain closed on Monday, July 3. Patients will be notified and any appointments will be rescheduled. All other Affinia locations will remain open.

At this point Saturday, over 150,000 homes were without power.