ST. LOUIS — The winning numbers for Monday night’s billion-dollar Powerball drawing are 19 13 39 59 36, with red Powerball 13 and Power Play 3.

Jackpot winners can claim their prize as 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or via a lump sum payment, estimated to be $497.3 million.

The jackpot rolled into the 10-digit range after no ticket matched the six numbers drawn on Saturday, Oct. 29 – white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and red Powerball 23.

This is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. In Jan. 2016, winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee split a $1.586 billion jackpot.

The overall odds of winning a prize in the drawing are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. You’re more likely to get hit by an asteroid (1 in 74.8 million) or struck by lightning (1 in 500,000).