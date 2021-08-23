Powerball players excited about new Monday night drawings

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Buyers of Powerball lottery tickets can now check for a winning ticket more frequently. Lottery officials have added a Monday night drawing to the existing Wednesday and Friday night drawings.

“I’m certainly interested in buying more times a week now,” said Kim Alvis. She bought a Powerball ticket in Maryland Heights on Monday, hoping to win an estimated $293 million jackpot.

Missouri is also a state where players can spend an extra $1 per ticket on a Double Play option. The new feature gives players a second chance if they fail to win. Players could win up to $10 million in a second drawing.

The changes are geared toward boosting jackpots. Some players tend to buy tickets only when jackpots grow.

Missouri lawmakers also made another change this year. A law was passed that will soon allow Missouri lottery winners to keep their identities confidential. Opponents of the legislation believe it limits transparency in a process that involves awarding millions of dollars.

Powerball ticket buyers we spoke with tell us they like the change.

“I wouldn’t want everybody to know,” said Sharon Tharp. She left a 7-Eleven with a ticket in her hand saying, “It’s going to be the winning Powerball.”

