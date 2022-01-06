Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Missouri

ROLLA, Mo. – Several people in Missouri did not win the record-setting $632.6 million Powerball jackpot last night but they can claim large prizes. Tickets worth a million dollars and $50,000 were sold in the state.

The winning ticket worth $1 million was sold at the UMR Moto Mart in Rolla. The ticket matches all five white-ball numbers drawn 6, 14, 25, 33, and 46. (The Powerball number was 17.)

The $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Ash Grove, Missouri matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. It was sold at the Baumer’s Texaco on Highway O.

These winners should go to a regional office to claim their prizes. They have until July 4, 2022 to make an appointment at one of the Missouri Lottery’s offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City, or Springfield. You can also claim a prize by mail. Learn more about the process here.