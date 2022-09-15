ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Someone won $50,000 from a Powerball ticket sold in Chesterfield for the July 13 drawing. They claimed their prize at the St. Louis regional office on September 9.

The ticket matched four out of five white-ball number as well as the Powerball. It was sold at the On the Run gas station on Clarkson Road in Chesterfield.

The chances of winning $50,000 from the Powerball are around one in 913,129. Drawings are held for the $2 game every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The next estimated jackpot is $225 million.