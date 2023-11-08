CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A powerful ceremony exactly 30 days after Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel. Hundreds of people showed up with a message. They will not forget what started the war.

Name, after name, after name, were read Tuesday. Each one represents a hostage that Hamas terrorists took 30 days ago. There were over 200 empty chairs that served as the ceremony’s backdrop. Each chair honors one of those still-missing hostages.

Tuesday night’s ceremony at B’Nai Amoona congregation in Creve Coeur is known as a Shloshim. It is a Jewish tradition to keep their memory alive.

“We want people to remember why this war began. Israel did not want to get into this war,” said Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham. “There were innocent people that were murdered and innocent people that were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists. We need to do everything we can to bring those hostages home.”

A message many in the St. Louis area agree with.

“I think it’s important to remember why this all started, and to remember that this was started because of the kidnapped Israelis and the deaths of many Israelis,” said Diane Rosen.

“We first need to have empathy for those who were kidnapped and to believe that they can be returned home,” said Gail Armstrong.

People at the ceremony say they are going to do everything they can to keep the attention on those still-missing hostages. They are also calling on US officials to do everything in their power to help bring them home.