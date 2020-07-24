Powerful winds topple trees and powerlines, damage roofs in Ste. Genevieve

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – A strong storm battered Missouri’s oldest city.

Folks in Ste. Genevieve spent Thursday evening clearing debris left by strong winds. The community dates back to the 1730s. The historic area was not harmed but the storm caused problems a few blocks away.

“It just kind of popped up on the radar out of nowhere,” Ste. Genevieve County Emergency Management Director Felix Meyer said.

The storm ripped through part of town. Chris Crump’s property sustained damage.

“It was very scary; very scary,” she said. “I’ve never been through anything this bad before.”

The storm had just begun. One large building was a former window making company. It’s now used mostly for storage. About eight people were inside when the storm hit. No one was injured.

“That roof you see is actually a roof on top of a flat roof,” Meyer said. “They had an extra protection between them and this roof.”

Trees were knocked down. One narrowly missed a family’s car.

“It come down quick. Like that,” said Colby Crump, Chris’ husband. “The wind was so fierce, we knew we had to go inside and take shelter.”

Tree limbs fell and power crews moved in to make repairs and restore electricity. Crews turned the tree into lots of logs for someone’s fireplace on a cold night later in the year.

One resident thought he saw a small funnel but the emergency management director thought the destruction was caused by straight line winds.

People in Ste. Genevieve said they were grateful no one was hurt.