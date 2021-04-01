POWERplex will host dozens of concert-movie events, graduations in 2021

ST. LOUIS – There’s a dramatic boost in outdoor music concerts this summer and organizers said they will be COVID safe.

POWERplex began running Drive-In St. Louis events last year during the pandemic. It was such a hit that the number of concert/movie combinations has grown this year from 17 to 48 events.

“It is a phenomenal mix of great music and local musicians,” organizer Dan Buck said.

The concert and movies will be held on a huge parking lot at POWERplex. The concerts will include national bands, local groups. and tribute acts.

Folks also get to watch a movie that reflects the music of that night’s band.

“So, if you’re watching an 80s dance band, you might get ‘Flash Dance,’” Buck said.

He said there will be social distancing to keep everyone COVID safe. If you are concerned, you can watch from inside your car or be in a space right next to it.

“The health department helped us create the model,” Buck said.

He said last year he knows of no employee, band member, or concert-goer who became infected by the virus.

On other nights, the facility will host 19 high school graduations, which allows more friends and family members to attend than if the ceremonies were staged at other locations.

Buck said 4,500 seniors will walk across the stage while 60,000 parents and loved ones watch.

The cost for the concert and movie is not expensive. It’s about $45 for a group of eight people.