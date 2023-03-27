WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — Disturbing prank calls are alarming police, school administrators, and parents. Classes were canceled at one St. Louis area school after the false alarms.

This is happening while a real tragedy is happening in Nashville, Tennessee. The Associated Press reports that officials say three adults and three children were killed in a shooting at a private Christian grade school The female suspect was killed by police during a confrontation.

The shooting occurred Monday at The Covenant School. Police say the shooter died after they were “engaged by” officers. Police said the shooter was 28 years old and was armed with two assault-type rifles and a pistol.

There appear to be multiple calls to St. Louis area schools describing a dangerous situation. The Parkway School District issued this statement to parents, explaining that these are prank calls.

“This is an important message from the Parkway School District. We have received reports of 911 calls regarding safety concerns at multiple high schools in Parkway. We have confirmed with the police that these are prank calls. We also have reports of similar prank phone calls to 911 made to multiple school districts in the St. Louis area today,” email from the Parkway School District to parents.

Wright City High School – Image from Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter

There was a report of gunshots fired Wright City High School Monday afternoon, according to the school district. Students are going home early after a police investigation. The school believes that the incident was, “Part of a nationwide false alarm.”

Police officers were called to the school Monday at around 1 p.m. to investigate the report of a shooting. They found no evidence of shots fired and signaled that the situation was all clear.

Classes and after school activities are now canceled. Students were sent to the football field to be reunited with their families or took the bus home.