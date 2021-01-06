‘Pray for America’ Missouri US Congressman Jason Smith writes that violence is not acceptable after DC protests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Republican US Representative Jason Smith has posted a statement about the protests in Washington DC today. He represents the southeast portion of the state and said he would object to the certification of the Electoral College vote count.

“It was Oscar Wilde who said ‘When Liberty comes with hands dabbled in blood, it is hard to shake hands with her.’ The current acts of violence can never be accepted under any circumstances no matter your political affiliation. I condemn this violence and give my complete support to the brave Capitol Police officers working to restore order. Pray for America,” writes Smith to Facebook.

Trump had encouraged his supporters to come to Washington to fight Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. He held a rally earlier Wednesday and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, telling them to “get rid of the weak Congress people” and saying, “get the weak ones get out; this is the time for strength.”

