Pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine available in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – Pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is now available with the St. Francois County Health Center.

The health center said once you sign up and the vaccine is available for your tier, the staff will contact you with instructions on how to schedule your appointment to receive your vaccine.

They said it may be several weeks before a person is contacted for an appointment as they are mandated to follow the state’s vaccination plan.

To pre-register for the vaccine, click here.