ST. LOUIS — Portions of the city of St. Louis are under a precautionary boil advisory. A power outage caused an issue at the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment Plant that resulted in low water pressure.
No contamination has been detected. The St. Louis City Water Division issued the order out of an abundance of caution.
Severe storms swept through St. Louis Saturday afternoon. The high winds knocked down trees and power lines. This caused a power outage in portions of the city of St. Louis and other communities in the region.
Neighborhoods affected:
- Hamilton Heights
- Kingsway West
- Wells-Goodfellow
- Hi-Pointe
- Clayton-Tamm
- Cheltenham
- Kings Oak
- Franz Park The Hill
- Southwest Garden
- Ellendale
- Clifton Heights
- North Hampton
- Tower Grove South
- South Grand
- Gravois Park
- Tower Grove
- Compton Heights
- Shaw
- Benton Park West
- Jeff-Vander-Lou
- Grand Center
- Midtown