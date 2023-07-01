ST. LOUIS — Portions of the city of St. Louis are under a precautionary boil advisory. A power outage caused an issue at the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment Plant that resulted in low water pressure.

No contamination has been detected. The St. Louis City Water Division issued the order out of an abundance of caution.

Severe storms swept through St. Louis Saturday afternoon. The high winds knocked down trees and power lines. This caused a power outage in portions of the city of St. Louis and other communities in the region.

Neighborhoods affected:

Hamilton Heights

Kingsway West

Wells-Goodfellow

Hi-Pointe

Clayton-Tamm

Cheltenham

Kings Oak

Franz Park The Hill

Southwest Garden

Ellendale

Clifton Heights

North Hampton

Tower Grove South

South Grand

Gravois Park

Tower Grove

Compton Heights

Shaw

Benton Park West

Jeff-Vander-Lou

Grand Center

Midtown