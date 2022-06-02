WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of the Wentzville area because of several water main breaks. A Facebook post from the city says that water has been restored but the order will remain in effect until testing is complete.

A similar order was issued in May for several subdivisions along I-70. That order was for a damaged water main.

Water should be boiled before consumption in the following subdivisions and areas:

Homeshire

Fox Ridge

Westwind

Tuscany Trails

Wentz Heights

Brook Ridge

Corp Pkwy

Edinger Rd

Belz Mall

555 Edinger Rd

Fair Market Rd

Lake View Elementary School

Wentzville School District Transportation Building