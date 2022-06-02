WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of the Wentzville area because of several water main breaks. A Facebook post from the city says that water has been restored but the order will remain in effect until testing is complete.

A similar order was issued in May for several subdivisions along I-70. That order was for a damaged water main.

Water should be boiled before consumption in the following subdivisions and areas:

  • Homeshire
  • Fox Ridge
  • Westwind
  • Tuscany Trails
  • Wentz Heights
  • Brook Ridge
  • Corp Pkwy
  • Edinger Rd
  • Belz Mall
  • 555 Edinger Rd
  • Fair Market Rd
  • Lake View Elementary School
  • Wentzville School District Transportation Building