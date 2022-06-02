WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of the Wentzville area because of several water main breaks. A Facebook post from the city says that water has been restored but the order will remain in effect until testing is complete.
A similar order was issued in May for several subdivisions along I-70. That order was for a damaged water main.
Water should be boiled before consumption in the following subdivisions and areas:
- Homeshire
- Fox Ridge
- Westwind
- Tuscany Trails
- Wentz Heights
- Brook Ridge
- Corp Pkwy
- Edinger Rd
- Belz Mall
- 555 Edinger Rd
- Fair Market Rd
- Lake View Elementary School
- Wentzville School District Transportation Building