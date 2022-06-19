ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for portions of St. Louis City. The water division has not detected any contamination and has issued the advisory out of an abundance of caution.

There is a concern that a problem with the water may exist and they are waiting for confirmation. Water samples are being tested and the advisory is in effect until further notice.

Water used for drinking should be boiled. Ice cubes made from the water should be disposed of. Do not wash dishes using the water. The EPA’s Drinking Water Hotline number is 800-426-4791.

The areas under the boil advisory are:

The area bordered by Kingshighway to the City limits and Page to Natural Bridge

North of Arsenal to Oakland between Kingshighway and the western City limit.

South of Arsenal to Chippewa between Kingshighway and Hampton.

Frequently asked questions about boil orders from the City of St. Louis:

Do I need to boil bath water?

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing or using backyard pools so water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.



What are the causes of boil water orders?

The presence of fecal coliform or E. coli bacteria is a common cause for issuing a boil water order. Other instances include low water pressure and inadequate levels of chlorine at systems that require chlorination. High turbidity levels, cross connections, inadequate treatment techniques and the presence of other microbial pathogens such as Giardia or Cryptosporidium are potential causes for boil water orders that occur less frequently.



What are the symptoms of water-borne illness?

Disease symptoms may include diarrhea, cramps, nausea and possible jaundice and associated headaches and fatigue.

These symptoms, however, are not just associated with disease-causing organisms in

drinking water; they also may be caused by a number of factors other than your drinking

water.

Are some groups of people more seriously affected?

Persons with reduced immune function, infants under six months in age, and the elderly are more seriously impacted by water-borne disease. Immune function may be reduced due to chemotherapy for

treatment, organ transplants or diseases such as HIV/AIDS. Persons in these groups need to contact their personal physicians for additional information.



Should I buy bottled water just to be on the safe side?

Buying bottled water may be a feasible alternative to boiling drinking water when under a boil water order. Bottled water operations are routinely inspected, and samples are analyzed by state health agencies. This

offers a safe source of water for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.

Where can I get more information?

To learn more about your drinking water, call the Missouri Department of Natural Resources at 800-361-4827. If you are served by a public water system, call the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water hotline at 800-426-479.