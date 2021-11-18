Pregnant MoDOT worker killed in collision was expecting her 1st child

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The pregnant MoDOT worker, who died after a collision in south St. Louis County, was expecting her first child, her family confirmed to FOX 2.

Kaitlyn Anderson, 25, was one of two MoDOT employees killed in the collision on Telegraph Road over I-255 just before 11:30 a.m Thursday morning. She was six months pregnant and had named her unborn child Jaxx. He was due in March.



James Brooks, 58, also died in the crash. The third worker, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A black sports car hit the three MoDOT workers while they were restriping a northbound lane on Telegraph Road.

“It struck the MoDOT workers directly because they were standing behind their work truck,” said Missouri Highway Patrol Spokesperson, Corporal Dallas Thompson.

Brooks was a senior maintenance worker and worked for the department for nine years. Anderson was also a maintenance worker, with two years on the job.

One south St. Louis County resident recalls the dramatic scene that closed off traffic.

“It’s very sad because these guys work in all kinds of weather, and people are just not aware of what’s going on,” said Caroline Hannah.

“I’ve been out there in the street with these cars flying around while I work so it’s very spooky and dangerous,” said St. Louis Resident and Former Tree Worker, Michael Watson.

Highway Patrol confirmed flashing lights and orange caution cones were around their truck to warn other vehicles.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. It’s unknown at this time what led the driver to crash.