ST. LOUIS – A man accused of shooting and killing another man, execution style in downtown St. Louis, is scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday morning.

Video of the suspect shooting and killing a homeless man got shared millions of times on social media. Police arrested 23-year-old DeShawn Thomas shortly after. He was booked on a first-degree murder charge, and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday morning.

Back in February, St. Louis Metro Police said a homeless man named David Saldana was shot and killed execution style. It happened at the Shell station at Tucker Boulevard and Convention Plaza.

The shooting, captured on cell phone video, has been shared millions of times. Police shared that Thomas first shot Saldana in the back as he ran across Tucker, and as Saldana begged for his life, Thomas shot him in the head.

All of it was captured on video by both a witness and nearby surveillance cameras.

Police later caught Thomas going into St. Louis Public Library about six blocks away from the deadly shooting.