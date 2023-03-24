UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Multiple agencies and cities are working into the early morning hours preparing for heavy rain.

The River Des Peres is rushing Friday morning and many people are wondering if things are as bad as what we saw last summer, and luckily things are nowhere near that. In University City, people can sign up for automated code red alerts.

Those alerts will warn you about severe weather and flooding along the river Des Peres. In Desoto, people are watching the Joachim Creek, where they’ve seen lots of flooding before. The creek has gauge monitors to warn people if evacuations are necessary.

“A night like this, a lot of us are up all night checking in our gauge and seeing how fast it’s changing – how many feet it’s going up, and watching,”

