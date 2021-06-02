‘Preserving What’s Wright’: annual fundraiser for the Frank Lloyd Wright House kicks off this Sunday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – For the past six decades, the shapes inside of the historic Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park shaped the legacy of world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
This weekend, The Frank Lloyd Wright House is continuing to maintain the shapes of history with its annual “Preserving What’s Wright” benefit and birthday tribute to the late Wright. Enjoy the birthday festivities and a behind-the-scenes tour of the new architectural structure, 100 Above the Park.
Tickets are $125 for event and include a Zoom link for the virtual event, scheduling for in-person tours at The Frank Lloyd Wright House and 100 Above the Park and free party kits.
The grand re-opening for the Frank Lloyd Wright House is on June 25, 2021. Stop in to take a tour of a nostalgic piece of history in the Gateway City.