President Biden nominates Robin Carnahan as administrator of the General Services Administration

WASHINGTON, D.C.- President Joe Biden announced Tuesday his intent to nominate Robin Carnahan as Administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA).

Carnahan formerly served as the Missouri Secretary of State from 2005 to 2013 and from 2016-20 founded and led the State and Local Government Practice at 18F, a tech consultancy inside the U.S. government General Services Administration.

The White House says in 2017, Carnahan was named one of the federal government’s “Top Women in Tech.” She currently serves as a Fellow at Georgetown University’s Beeck Center, where she co-founded the State Software Collaborative.

“At GSA, Carnahan helped federal, state, and local government agencies improve customer-facing digital services and cut costs. In particular, she taught and empowered non-technical executives about how to reduce risk and deliver better results for the public by more effectively budgeting, procuring, implementing and overseeing digital modernization projects,” the White House said.

During her time in Missouri, Carnahan served as the state’s Chief Election Official and State Securities Regulator and was responsible for providing in-person and online services to hundreds of thousands of customers.

I've spent my career working to improve the delivery of government services to the public. @USGSA plays a critical role in the government's ability to effectively deliver services, and I am honored to be nominated by @POTUS to lead this important agency at this important moment. — Robin Carnahan (@RobinCarnahan) April 6, 2021