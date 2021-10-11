President Biden to attend the small family wedding of his nephew and a St. Louis woman

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – President Biden and the First Lady will be attending a small family wedding today. The White House issued a statement saying that St. Louis native and former Real Housewife of Orange County Meghan O’Toole King is getting married to the president’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens.

The couple is having the ceremony at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens. They are the groom’s parents. Valerie, 75, has long supported her brother Joe Biden’s political career. She managed his winning 1972 run for the U.S. Senate and unsuccessful presidential campaigns in 1988 and 2008. She was a top advisor for his election to the White House in 2020.

The world just found out that Meghan and Cuffe were dating in late September. She posted a picture of them to Instagram with the caption, “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like “my main squeeze”… so just meet my man. ❤️”

Cuffe Biden Owens, 42, is an attorney who lives in Los Angeles County. He has largely avoided the spotlight.

The Associated Press reports that the president’s sister just signed a book deal. “Growing Up Biden” is expected to come out in April 2022.

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Jim Edmonds and his ex-wife Meghan King finalized their divorce in May after splitting in October 2019. The former Real Housewife of Orange County moved with Edmonds to St. Louis County where they broke ground on a new home in 2018. They have three children together.

King and Edmonds split after a lewd text exchange was published in a tabloid. Explicit texts between Edmonds and the anonymous woman were sent when King was pregnant with twins.