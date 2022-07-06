CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to outline projects receiving federal aid after the state budget was put into law last week.

Pave gave a media briefing one week ago to announce a funding plan to help women access abortion-related services. That announcement came after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Missouri made abortion illegal in the state moments after the decision.

Calvin Harris, the chief of staff for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, abruptly resigned last Wednesday afternoon. News of an alleged sex tape recorded inside a St. Louis County government building also broke last week. Law enforcement agencies have since been contacted and at least two of them are investigating.

It is not clear whether Page will comment on the high-profile departure or the video.