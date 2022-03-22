ST. LOUIS – “Come on down!”

A tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular game show The Price is Right is coming to the Gateway City.

ViacomCBS announced the first eight stops on what will be a 50-city tour taking the show on the road, including a detour through St. Louis.

“THE PRICE IS RIGHT has been changing lives and touching hearts for 50 years,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS in a news release. “This longevity stands as a testament to everything good about CBS programming and the success of our fan-first approach to television. The COME ON DOWN TOUR is an expansion of our mission to bring fans closer to what they love in new and exciting ways, while simultaneously supporting iconic local business partners in each city.”

Fans will have a chance to play the iconic show’s famous games, win prizes from local businesses and enter a chance to win a $50,000 cash prize.

The news release doesn’t spell out exactly where the St. Louis stop, scheduled for Thursday, April 28, will take place, but does suggest the Gateway Arch will be involved in some way.

The tour starts Friday, March 25 at the Santa Monica Pier.