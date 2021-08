ST. LOUIS – “Pride is Alive” this weekend at Ballpark Village. The free two-day celebration is the scaled-back version of the annual “Pride St. Louis” festival and parade which hasn’t happened since 2019 due to the pandemic.

It will feature both indoor and outdoor entertainment by artists including Natasha Bedingfield, hip-hop veteran DJ Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa, rock band Neon Trees, and former teen pop sensation Tiffany among others.

