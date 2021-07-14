Principal of Francis Howell North High School resigns

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The principal of Francis Howell North High School resigned Tuesday.

Dr. Nathanael Hostetler sited wanting to “focus more fully on [his] healthy and [his] family.”

Dear FHN Community,

I’m writing you with some heavy news. I have made the difficult decision to resign my position as the principal of North to focus more fully on my health and my family.

Serving as your principal has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I can’t tell you how grateful I am for the time we’ve had together and how proud I am of the work we’ve done. FHN is an incredible community and will always be a part of me.

Thank you all so very much for letting me be part of your journey, and rest assured that our students will be in very good hands with the amazing team of educators and administrators at North.

I will be cheering you on. Once a Knight, always a Knight.

– – Dr. Nathanael