ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.- School safety will be the topic of a town hall meeting Thursday night. It’s for the Principia School community in Town and Country.

A teacher found a handgun in the tote bag of a five-year-old student last week. Officials say that student will not return to the school.

A security consultant will present a school security seminar for parents Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the Ridgeway Auditorium.