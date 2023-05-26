The explosion, just before 5 p.m., sent a plume of black smoke into the air over the R.M. Palmer plant in West Reading, police said. (Getty Images)

O’FALLON, Mo. — A suspect is under arrest for an attempted burglary at the Bramblett Crossing Apartments. Investigators were able to use video and a partial palm print to identify the suspect. Dominique Hudson, 31, of St. Charles is charged with burglarly.

A man was seen trying to break in to an apartment at around 9:30 p.m. on May 16, 2023. After realizing he had been spotted, the suspect ran to a parked car and drove off.

Investigators were able to get video of the suspect leaving the area. They also found a partial palm print. The evidence was sent to the St. Charles County Forensic Services Division for analysis. Hudson was identified as the suspect.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at Hudson’s St. Charles apartment. Officers placed him under arrest, found stolen property, and a gun. Hudson has a history of arrests for burglaries. He is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.