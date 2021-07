ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are looking for a prisoner who escaped at Saint Louis University Hospital early Tuesday morning. Officers were transporting a 32-year-old handcuffed prisoner from the Justice Center into the hospital when he ran away.

Police searched the area at around 1:30 am and did not find the prisoner. More information about the suspect’s description is expected to be released as this story develops.

—- EXCLUSIVE—- Man escapes from Saint Louis City Police near SLU Hospital around 1 this morning police are searching the area for the suspect we will have details as this story develops. pic.twitter.com/ccahz6CE9J — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 13, 2021