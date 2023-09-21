ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police Department Affton Southwest Precinct officers are investigating an escape from custody incident.

Officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call from Mercy Hospital South on the 10000 block of Kennerly Road around 4:30 a.m. for a report of an escape from custody. 45-year-old Tommy Wayne Boyd was taken to Mercy Hospital South from the Potosi Correctional Facility on Wednesday for treatment.

Hospital staff last saw him at 3:54 a.m. on Thursday. Surveillance video showed Boyd leaving the hospital on foot, traveling in an unknown direction.

Boyd is described as a white male, 5’7″, 154 pounds, with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a black jacket, and orange slippers. He should be considered dangerous, as it is unknown if he is armed.

Boyd is serving a 30-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for statutory sodomy. Anyone seeing Boyd is urged to immediately call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Locals are also urged to be aware of their surroundings.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.