KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When the Chiefs and Dolphins kick off their Wild Card weekend clash, Saturday night temperatures are expected to barely be above 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to CBS Sports it could go down as the coldest game in Dolphins history. A stat that bodes well for Chiefs Kingdom: the Dolphins are 0-10 when they play in games where the temperature is 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.

“You’re kind of numb,” Pro Football Hall of Famer Jackie Smith said. “You’re just trying to make it through.”

There’s still snow piled up at Arrowhead Stadium following the early-week snowstorm. At the moment, the National Weather Service is predicting a high of 7 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, with wind chills around 25 degrees below zero.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It can be minus 13 weather; I think we’re just excited to be here,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said.

Smith played 16 years in the NFL, 15 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I think the coldest game that I played in we (were) in Green Bay and it was 6 degrees.”

Smith said on Thursday that it simply comes down to a mind-over-matter mindset when playing in the cold weather.

“Ignore it to the extent that you can,” he said. “Just play the game and it’ll be over with before you know it and you’ll feel better about everything.”