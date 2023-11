ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Several St. Louis area groups continue to rally over the Israel-Hamas war. This afternoon, a pro-Israel rally was held for victims of anti-Semitism at Frontier Park on South Riverside Drive. Those attending the rally displayed pictures of those missing and presumed taken by Hamas in the October 7th attack on Israel. Chants were led for the return of the hostages.

