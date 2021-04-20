Pro-mask candidates leave office as Missouri tires of limits

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — Pro-mask candidates are leaving office and occupancy limits are falling by the wayside in Missouri as communities tire of pandemic restrictions.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that in the central Missouri city of Rolla, a slate of of anti-mask candidates joined the City Council on Monday after being elected this month even though the local mask mandate they opposed was allowed to expire two months ago.

Other anti-mask elected officials also lost their seats in April elections, including in the Missouri touristcity of Branson.

Meanwhile, Joplin dropped all of its occupancy limits on Monday. Active cases have dropped dramatically since Joplin’s winter peak, but they recently increased slightly from 19 two weeks ago to 25 as of Monday.