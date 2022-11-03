ST. LOUIS – Proceeds from two new Arch Apparel T-shirts will be donated to the St. Louis Public Schools to support the needs of the district in the wake of last week’s tragedy.

Arch Apparel teamed up with nonprofit EducationPlus to launch two shirts with the SLPS logo and a rose on the front, in addition to a heart surrounded by SLPS school logos on the back. The effort comes after a deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last week.

All proceeds will go back directly to SLPS as the district works to identify the best need to allocate money to recover from the tragedy.

Arch Apparel is selling T-shirts online right now, though does not have supply in stock at its stores just yet.