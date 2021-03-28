Procure aims to support and empower local women’s businesses

ST. LOUIS – Starting today, The Women’s Creative will host a monthly event at City Foundry to help promote women’s businesses around St. Louis.

“Procure has been running as a vendor market that features women-owned businesses for the last five years and we had the opportunity to kind of grow and be in different places in town,” said Christina Weaver, co-creator of The Women’s Creative. “We’ve been virtual for the last year, so this is our first time back in person.”

Hundreds of people made their way through the Procure Marketplace at City Foundry STL to support some of their favorite locally-owned women’s businesses.

Procure features multiple vendors on the last Sunday of each month.

“We have anywhere from 20 to 40 vendors depending on the Sunday but they vary in product and all kinds of different experiences,” Weaver said.

Kim Franks, owner of Liberated Roots Collection, is thankful for the invite to share her products.

“…There’s a lot excitement around the Foundry. A lot of curiosity. It’s huge for me. Very, very impactful,” she said.

Franks had been working for another retailer before she decided to branch out and start her own business.

“This is my first major pop-up event, so I’m really excited to be here,” she said.

Procure gives her a chance to introduce her brand to new customers.

“If you want to find the best of local brands, people know to come here,” Franks said. “So, it makes a huge difference.”

Vendors are patiently waiting as we move towards a sense of normalcy. Many have been relying on e-commerce and don’t have actual store fronts.

“This gives people the opportunity to get to know them and then to find them digitally as well and to keep buying from them,” Weaver said.

For the next eight months, they’ll be able to display the goods they have for sale in a safe friendly environment.

“We limit the number of people on site just to keep everyone safe,” Weaver said. “We ask for masks and social distancing as well.”

Procure will be happening at City Foundry STL on the last Sunday of every month through October.