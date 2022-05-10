ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Engineers with the St. Louis County Department of Transportation and Public works have spent two days observing drivers in the Castle Point neighborhood drive through temporary traffic calming devices.

The devices are set up along Royal and Princess Drives. The neighborhood has long straight streets without sidewalks, where speeding can be seen throughout the day.



“This neighborhood has a chronic speeding problem, and we wanted to do something to help,” said Joe Kulessa, the acting deputy director of St. Louis County’s Transportation and Public Works Department.

Crews have been watching their plans into action as cars drive through tires and cones that were in the same shape as the medina, chokers, and chicanes. The traffic calmings under consideration are designed to make drivers slow down. They are also considering pedestrian paths, which are painted lines on the street. The neighborhood was built before the county required sidewalks in subdivisions, but sidewalks are too costly to implement at this time.



According to data provided by St. Louis County DOT, which was gathered from St. Louis County Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol, there have been more than 160 crashes in the Castle Point neighborhood in a five-year span.



That includes:

Royal Drive – 27 crashes

Princess Drive – 7 crashes

Monarch Drive – 47 crashes

Baroness Drive – 19 crashes

Baron Drive – 21 crashes

Duchess Drive – 19 crashes

Lord Drive – 22 crashes

Kulessa and others who live in the area said they noticed the temporary traffic calming devices were slowing drivers down, but it was not stopping drivers from blowing through stop signs.



“The reality is the stop sign is treated as a yield sign and in some places they are ignored altogether,” Kulessa said.



Neighbors who FOX 2 spoke with said they are glad something is being done. Kulessa said the feedback from residents so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

“To lay in your bed and wait for a crash because who hear someone speeding down the street at 60 mph,” Paul Price said. He has lived in the Castle Point neighborhood since 1996.



“You see the speeding every day, especially on the weekends,” Price said.

He also said he would like to see speed bumps as an option, but that is not on the proposed plan from the county so far.



“We want to make sure whatever we install here is the right solution for the residents. We have to make sure these are their homes. We want to build that sense of community. This is their home, and we can’t do that by putting things in that no one wants.”

The county’s DOT plans to take the feedback gathered from residents’ surveys and give it to a design consultant in the fall and then hope to begin construction in early 2023. The county is paying for the improvement project, which is budgeted for $1 million.

For more information on the project and the survey, click here.