WENTZVILLE, Mo. — We are learning more about a major construction project on Interstate 70 near Wentzville. The improvements aim to fix a huge traffic hotspot that’s been the scene of some serious crashes, between Wentzville Parkway and Route Z.



“It can be a challenge because the railroad bridge we have to go underneath gets very narrow and backs up. Like on a Sunday, coming towards town from the lake in the summertime — oh, It’s bad,” said Wentzville resident Cameron Bettie.

Bettie has lived in Wentzville for almost two decades and drives I-70 every day to get to his work in the city.



He said the population has exploded out west and has led to more cars on the road.

“It’s really grown, and the population and the traffic have just grown exponentially,” said Bettie.



MoDOT also agrees the stretch of road is way too outdated and can no longer handle the increased traffic. In their first virtual meeting Tuesday, MoDOT engineers explained the project’s timeline and answered questions.



“The goal of the project is simply to improve capacity safety and reliability of I-70 between Wentzville Parkway and just passed Highway Z,” said MoDOT Area Engineer, Andy Tuerck. “That corridor section experiences a significantly higher crash rate compared statewide, averaging about 167 crashes every year over a five-year period.”

The project will shift the more than one-mile section to the Southwest. It will add two lanes in either direction and replace an existing railroad bridge and make the bridge taller.



The big question from folks is: “Will there be delays?” MoDOT said to expect some slowdowns, but they plan to keep at least 2-3 lanes open during peak travel times throughout the project.



“It’s going to be a challenge during construction but we’re going to love it afterward,” Bettie said.



The project is estimated to cost more than $38 million. The construction is set to begin in the fall of 2023.