Project Wave Breaker targets fentanyl drug sales in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The DEA in Washington, D.C. announced St Louis will be one of 11 cities targeted in a new crackdown on fentanyl and drug overdoses.

Project Wave Breaker is an effort to stop the deadly flow of fentanyl coming from Mexico and into St. Louis. It will focus on interdiction, enforcement, and outreach efforts.

The CDC’s new data shows 87,200 people died from an overdose last year. It is the largest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.

Synthetic opioids, which include fentanyl, saw a 60% increase during the same period ending Sept. 1, 2020. Fentanyl is being used in counterfeit pills that appear to be Xanax and other prescription medications.

Instead, one out of every four of those fake pills contains a deadly amount of fentanyl. The Special Agent in Charge of the St. Louis DEA tells Fox 2 most young people are buying drugs through Snapchat. Dealers will even drop the drugs off at the front door or put them in the mailbox.