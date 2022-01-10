Proof of vaccination required to dine indoors at Hidden Valley Ski Resort

WILDWOOD, Mo. — Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood is requiring proof of vaccination for anyone 12 years and older before entering indoor facilities, including its dining area to purchase food and beverages. There is no vaccine or mask requirement to go skiing, snowboarding, or tubing.



“It’s very important to us that we take a high priority and look at safety not only for our employees and for our guests, but for the community, we want to be a responsible business and make sure that we are always being as safe as we possibly can, especially with the recent surge,” General Manager of Hidden Valley Ski Resort Brandon Swartz said.

Before entering the indoor facility, a sign asks patrons to show proof of their vaccination card, either in-person, on an app, over the phone. Hidden Valley can also place a sticker on an annual pass, to make it easier to show proof.

“We do ask for people to wear masks as they go inside we do also have a vaccination requirement and to show proof of vaccination when going into our indoor spaces to dine,” Swartz said.

You do not need proof of vaccination to use the restroom indoors.

Swartz said options for those who are not vaccinated include tailgating in the parking lot, eating in the car, or at an outside picnic table. He said they hope to partner with local food trucks to provide more options.



“Our approach to safety this winter is not going to be a fit for everybody, we have had some folks that have expressed concern around that, but we do believe it is the best approach,” Swartz said.

A five-year pass holder, who did not want to be named, said the vaccine requirement makes it difficult for his son who enjoys skiing with friends.



“He wasn’t able to eat. He wasn’t able to get warm. He was only able to use the restroom,” the man said of his son’s experience.

Because he doesn’t have a car to warm up inside, he hopes Hidden Valley does a 180 on the rules.

“We love this place, and it’s been a family place to come to for the last five years,” he said. “I’d like to see them make changes. We are going to continue to patronize here. It’s just made it a little more difficult.”

Another patron said she’s fine with the new rule.

“I’m okay with it,” said skier Sara McCroary. “It’s a hot topic for everybody. Everyone is going to have their own opinion. I think it’s always beneficial to err on the side of caution when it comes to public health, and there are choices. You don’t have to go in and eat. You can go to your car and eat, and as a private industry they can dictate what they feel is comfortable.”

Hidden Valley Ski Resort is open weekdays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.