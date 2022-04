ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City voters will weigh in on “Proposition R” on Tuesday.

It shifts the task of creating a ward redistricting plan from the board of alderman to a new independent commission. Reform St. Louis is sponsoring the measure.

The group told the Post-Dispatch that allowing the aldermen to draw the maps gives power to those who have the most to lose or gain. Opponents say aldermen are best equipped to represent the needs and interests of those who elected them.