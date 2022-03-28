JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A proposed McBride home development would bring in about 100 additional homes to Highway FF and Highway W in Jefferson County.

The proposal would take over a polo field. In about a mile stretch of roadway on the highway, there have been approximately 800 new homes built in the last several years.

The bill passed the first reading during Monday night’s county council meeting with a vote of 4-3.

“Any high-density housing will compromise the integrity of the environment, the community, and it’s just a beautiful area,” Denise Kasten said. She lives near the proposed development and is strongly against it.

She said she and a group of about 300 neighbors are concerned the new development would harm the environment, increase traffic, and claim there isn’t enough being done to prevent flooding from happening in the area again.



“What we’re asking for is responsible expansion in northern Jefferson county,” she said.

The Hoene family has been farming on land across from the proposed development for more than 120 years. They said when the other new developments were built, they had to stop farming because water runoff made their land too moist to farm.

“At this rate of development accompanied with flooding and water flow issues, how can we guarantee the farm can be a revenue for our family’s sixth-generation?” Sam Hoene asked the county council during public comment Monday.

“There has been a drainage issue with the most recent development that they have built that has affected some of our acres,” Bradley Hoene said.

Eric Larson, the director of Jefferson County’s Department of Code Enforcement said the proposal has met county codes and an independent traffic study was completed.

“Jefferson county is growing, and I know a lot of people moved here when it wasn’t growing and thought it never might grow,” Larson said.