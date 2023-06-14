ST. LOUIS – Developers are pitching more entertainment and places to live in midtown St. Louis.

These are the plans developers have filed to renovate the former Famous-Barr Warehouse. They want to bring apartments, office space, entertainment, and shops. The building is right next to the armory and across the interstate from City Foundry.

Green Street Real Estate Ventures plans to add hundreds of apartments and create more entertainment options here in midtown. They’re wanting to be a part of a boom of restaurants, housing, and entertainment venues that have opened over the past few years. Two more development groups also want to build hundreds of student apartments just west of St. Louis University.

Wednesday night, the St. Louis Planning Commission will review both projects. The Green Street Project is just west of the St. Louis developer’s Armory Game Hall Entertainment Complex that opened late last year. It’s also across I-64 from City Foundry STL.

It’s a mixed-use entertainment complex currently building a second phase of apartments.

Green Street plans to turn the old Famous-Barr Warehouse into 177 apartments. There will be 650 parking sports, 170,000 square feet of office space, and 150,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space according to plans filed with the city of St. Louis.

Green Street acquired the building in 2021 for $22 million.

It’s currently occupied by the Goodwill Outlet Store and other industrial tenants. Green Street is petitioning for a zoning change to allow for residential. It’s a move the staff of the city planning commission supports. However, records show that the developer has yet to pay more than $500,000 in real-estate taxes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s not clear whether that will impact city support or plans. The planning commission will meet at 5:30 p.m.

The board of aldermen has final say on both proposals.