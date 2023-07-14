St. Louis, MO – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will address two bills Friday that have sparked controversy and intense debate. The first bill focuses on carrying guns within the city, while the second bill addresses interactions between the police and citizens.

The regular meeting of the Board of Aldermen will take place at City Hall at 10:00 a.m. Both bills will be discussed and potentially finalized for a future vote.

Board Bill 29, sponsored by Aldermanic Member Cara Spencer, aims to ban the open carrying of guns in the city without a concealed-carry permit. This bill was prompted by recent incidents where young individuals were openly carrying firearms during downtown events. Spencer argues that the bill would help remove guns from the streets and disarm minors, as the concealed carry permit requires individuals to be at least 19 years old. However, concerns have been raised that if the bill passes, it could lead to increased police stops and searches.

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge has voiced his concerns about the potential consequences of Board Bill 29, stating that it gives him “stop and frisk” worries. In response, Aldridge is proposing Board Bill 82, which will also be discussed today. This bill would require police officers to provide business cards to individuals they interact with during stops, searches, frisks, or questioning that do not result in arrests or summons.

It is important to note that a final vote on either bill is not planned for today’s meeting. The Board will have one more session next Thursday before taking a break until mid-September.