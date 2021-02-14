Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell hopes to allay concerns about getting the COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Single-digit temperatures and a dislike of shots did not stop St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell from getting his COVID-19 vaccination.

Bell spent the morning of Valentine’s Day at the county health department in Berkeley to receive his shot in the arm.

“I’m just hearing too many people express reluctance and trepidation about getting the vaccine and I felt it was important to raise awareness and lead from the front,” Bell said. “I think it’s important for our local leaders to get out in front and show people we’re not asking you to do anything we’re not doing.”

The prosecuting attorney said he recognizes that Black residents and people from less affluent communities are polling as more reluctant to register for the vaccine. Which is why Bell said he wanted to lead by example.

Bell is aware of older adults who know the story of the Tuskegee syphilis study from 1932 to 1972, where participants were told they were given free health care but instead were part of a study for untreated syphilis.

It’s those past actions that Bell said he understands why there might be reluctance, but instead the county prosecutor is choosing his personal benefit and what he calls a collective benefit to getting the vaccine.

“Those Tuskegee experiments, there are people around who are telling those stories still and people who’ve had family members who’ve experienced those things. So those stories are passed down and they add to that reluctance and fear and you can understand that,” he said.

“The way it was talked about early on in DC and, ‘Oh, we’re just going to get this done.’ When you’re talking about your health and putting something that you don’t understand in your body, that is going to make people reluctant and afraid.”

Just minutes after receiving his second shot, Bell said he felt great. He hopes people will act as their own best advocate and seek out multiple locations to try and find their COVID-19 vaccination.

“Please get registered,” Bell said. “Try everywhere in every way. Try your city and county health departments. Try Affinia and every hospital system. Try BJC, SSM; if you’re a veteran, try the VA. But please get registered. That’s the most important part of what we’re trying to bring awareness to.”

